Belarusian-Russian trade continues to grow

25 November 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Belarusian-Russian trade totaled $35.5 billion in January-September 2023, up 11% from the year before, deputy speaker of the upper chamber of the Belarusian parliament Valery Belsky said, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"Trade between Belarus and Russia reached $35.5 billion in the first nine months of the year," the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA quoted Belsky as saying at a meeting of the Belarusian-Russian inter-parliamentary commission on Friday.

"This is almost 11% more than in the respective period last year, when bilateral trade also hit an all-time high," Belsky said.

