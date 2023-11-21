Global Food Security Summit kicks off in London

21 November 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Global Food Security Summit kicked off in the British capital on Tuesday with the attendance of representatives from more than 20 countries, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Focusing on international attention on the deepening global food security crisis, the event, co-hosted by the UK, the UAE, and Somalia, also discusses ways to boost efforts to achieve zero hunger and end malnutrition.

Launching the summit, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted the importance of using all the expertise and tools to help people "now and for the long term."

"With your help, we can get the Sustainable Development Goals back on track, deliver a world of Zero Hunger and transform millions of lives for years to come," he noted.

He said taking action is necessary to address the underlying and often unseen causes of global food insecurity.

Earlier, International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell stated that cutting-edge science and innovative partnerships will help to create a healthier, more secure, and prosperous world for all.

"Today we will launch the UK International Development White Paper, setting out our long-term vision for addressing critical global challenges, including preventing and treating child wasting, through new partnerships and sources of finance," he noted.

In a statement on the summit, the UK Foreign Office said Monday that up to £100 million (nearly $125 million) humanitarian funding is being released to countries worst hit by food insecurity, including Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan and Afghanistan, and to countries reeling from climate-related cyclones and droughts, like Malawi.

"The UK is also helping to avert future food and nutrition crises in Somalia by building resilience to climate shocks and strengthening health services," it added.

