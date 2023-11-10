Industrial production in Sep -2% year-on-year in Italy

10 November 2023 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

In September 2023, the seasonally adjusted index of industrial production is estimated to remain unchanged compared to August and to decrease by 2.0% on September 2022 on the basis of calendar-adjusted data, Istat reported Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

In the average value of the third quarter, the level of production increased by 0.2% compared to the previous three months, the national stats agency said.

The monthly seasonally adjusted index shows cyclical increases for capital goods (+1.5%), energy (+1.1%) and intermediate goods (+0.8%), while it declines for consumer goods (-2.2%).

In year-on-year terms, the index dropped for consumer goods production by 6.5%.

