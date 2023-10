16 October 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Italy's public debt fell to 2,840.7 billion euros in August, a drop of 18.3 billion compared to the previous month, the Bank of Italy said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

It said the debt came down largely thanks to a reduction in the Treasury's cash holdings, by 15.2 billion euros to 53.2 billion.

---

