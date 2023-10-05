Georgia has “serious perspective” of becoming regional transport, logistics hub

5 October 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili on Wednesday said Georgia had “a serious perspective” to become a regional transport and logistics hub, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In his address to the Parliament, Davitashvili noted that the progress in a number of directions, including the development of airports in the country, would contribute to the strengthening of the transport and logistics functions of Georgia.

The Minister highlighted several transport projects, including the construction of the Anaklia deep sea port and said the interdepartmental commission of the Government had selected two bidders for the next stage of project implementation.

He added in the first phase the throughput of the Anaklia port would be 600,000 containers with the indicative value reaching $600 million.

The modernisation of the country’s railway was named as “another strategic direction” by Davitashvili, who said the reform of the railway sector had begun, which would implement the European model, increasing safety, efficiency and competitiveness of the sector.

According to the Minister, the “large-scale” railway project will be completed in 2024 and it will increase the annual capacity of the Georgian railway from 28 million tonnes to 48 million tonnes.

The reform of the vehicle passenger transportation sector, which will “significantly improve” the intercity transportation services and increase the level of safety, was also emphasised by Davitashvili.

The Minister also told the lawmakers that the protection of the social and labour rights of the seafarers would “significantly increase” with the new amendments to the law, which imply the prohibition of seafarers’ operation without state certification.

