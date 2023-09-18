Drivers using phones to have licenses suspended in Italy
Drivers caught using their phones in the car will have their licenses suspended and be fined up to 2,588 euros under a new road safety crackdown approved by cabinet Monday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
A first offence carries a license suspension of 15 days to two months while repeat offenders over a two-year period will have it suspended for up to three months.
First offenders will have eight points taken off their licenses while repeat offenders will lose 10 points.
