Charles Michel discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia relations with President Erdogan [PHOTOS]

10 September 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

The head of the European Union Council, Charles Michel, discussed Azerbaijan-Armenia relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the meeting held in India.

Charles Michel wrote about this in his account on the "X" social network.

"Discussed full spectrum of EU-Türkiye relations, the Black Sea Grain Initiative and regional situation, notably Armenia-Azerbaijan," the post reads.

"Discussed full spectrum of EU-Türkiye relations, the Black Sea Grain Initiative and regional situation, notably Armenia-Azerbaijan."

---

