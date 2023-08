18 August 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Municipal police and traffic wardens in Naples have been forced to buy their own uniforms due to a supply shortage, media reported Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

They have had to shell out 50-70 euros a pop for the official uniforms, the media said.

Naples legality councillor Antonio De Jesu said "the problem has now been resolved and a tender is coming in to get fresh supplies in".

---

