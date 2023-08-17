$38,247 in excise-free tobacco seized across Georgia in July

17 August 2023 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Investigation Service of the Ministry of Finance seized ₾100,000 ($38,247) worth of excise-free tobacco throughout the country in July, the body said in its update of statistics on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Service said its investigators had identified 20 cases of illegal storage and transportation of excise-free tobacco products throughout the month, with 19 individuals charged and five arrested.

A total of 19,670 cigarette packages were seized from the individuals identified in the offences.

The crimes are punishable by six to eight years in prison.