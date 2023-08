13 August 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

A mesmerizing Perseid meteor shower was observed in central Anatolia on early Saturday.

Anadolu captured the images in the Nallihan district in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The Nallihan bird sanctuary was lit up with the meteor shower.

Astronomy enthusiasts will also be able to see the intense meteor shower that will illuminate the skies of Türkiye on early Sunday.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz