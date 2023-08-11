Italian Premier League club to help develop youth football in Kyrgyzstan

11 August 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Italian club "Cagliari Calcio" is interested in cooperation with the Kyrgyz Football Union and domestic clubs in the development of youth football in Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

The possibility of signing such an agreement was discussed by Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Italy Taalay Bazarbayev with commercial director Stefano Melis and head of the division for the development of youth football of the Italian club Marco Marchi.

The ambassador proposed to consider programs for the exchange of work experience and advanced training, including between directors, coaches, and senior officials on the development of youth football.

The Cagliari Calcio club was invited to sign a bilateral agreement, as well as to hold joint sporting events and friendly matches.

The leadership of the football club expressed its readiness for cooperation with the Kyrgyz side and support for the announced initiatives. Bazarbayev will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached with the president of Cagliari Calcio in September.

The Italian football club Cagliari Calcio was founded in 1920. It became the champion of Italy in 1970. Since the 2022/2023 season, it has again participated in one of the strongest world football championships - Serie A.

The coach of Cagliari Calcio is the famous football coach Claudio Ranieri, who won the championship title with the Leicester football club, and also led such world clubs as Valencia, Inter, Napoli, Roma, Chelsea, Juventus and others.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz