Türkiye's exports to UAE reach almost $2.5B

8 August 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye's exports to the UAE reached $2.46 billion in the first seven months of this year, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Relations between the two countries continue to gain momentum with new commercial and economic cooperation in the last two years.

The intensive diplomatic traffic initiated between the parties to strengthen relations in all areas, especially after the pandemic, also spurred trade ties.

During President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the UAE last month, agreements worth $50.7 billion were signed.

Under these deals, it was decided to deepen existing cooperation with the UAE in areas such as energy, transportation, infrastructure, logistics, e-commerce, finance, health, food, tourism, real estate, construction, defense products, artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies.

According to Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) data, Türkiye's exports to the UAE jumped 30.9% in the first seven months of this year on a yearly basis to $2.46 billion.

The jewelry sector made the highest exports to the UAE in this period, totaling $971.3 million, followed by the chemical substances and products with $156.9 million, electricity and electronics with $123.7 million, cereals, pulses, oil seeds and products with $107.5 million, and aquaculture and animal products with $100.6 million.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz