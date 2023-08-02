2023 Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Day to take place in September

2 August 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

The 2023 Vietnam Artificial Intelligence Day (AI4VN), a leading science and technology event in Vietnam, will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 21-22, Azernews reports, citing OANA.

With the theme on empowering lives, the event is directed by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and organised by the VnExpress online newspaper to promote the application of AI in daily life. Additionally, it aims to connect businesses with government agencies regarding support policies for AI development in Vietnam.

Participants will be treated to its AI Summit, AI Workshop, AI Expo, and satellite events. All activities within the two-day course will feature the participation of policy makers, AI experts, technology companies, domestic and international investors, and members of the Vietnamese AI community.

Moreover, the festival's workshop series will include sideline discussions revolving around the future of AI in businesses, responsible AI use, AI in finance, and the application of AI and big data in health care.

Attendees can also visit the AI Expo, which showcases 30 booths displaying products from various businesses, highlighting AI applications in the fields of economy, science, agriculture, and education.

The expo will also feature 10 booths for job recruitment, where domestic companies will offer career advice and consultations for candidates seeking employment opportunities in the technology sector. The fair is expected to attract 2,000 visitors.

AI4VN is an annual programme of MOST since 2018. Its series of events pull together a wide range of stakeholders in the AI community, from policy makers and technology corporations to researchers and university students.

