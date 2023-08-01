Uzbekistan becomes co-author of UN General Assembly Resolution

1 August 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The UN General Assembly adopted a Resolution on promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue and tolerance in countering hate speech, co-authored by Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

The resolution condemns any advocacy of hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence, whether it involves the use of print, audiovisual or electronic media, social media or any other means.

The concern is expressed at all acts of hate speech that undermine the spirit of tolerance and respect for diversity and constitute a serious common concern for all Member States, and convinced that there is no justification for hate speech, whatever be the motivation. Encourages Member States to consider, as and where appropriate, initiatives that identify areas for practical action in all sectors and levels of society for the promotion of interreligious and intercultural dialogue, tolerance, understanding and cooperation.

