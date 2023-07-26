4 endangered bird species spotted at Türkiye’s eastern Agri province

26 July 2023 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

Four bird species redlisted over their danger of extinction have been spotted at Lake Balik in Türkiye’s eastern province of Agri, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Some 110 bird species live in the lake at an altitude of 2,241 meters (7,352 feet) with an area of 32 square kilometers (over 12.35 square miles).

The lake attracts nature-lovers with its islets, rich flora, and beaches.

Carrying significant importance for wildlife, the region is regularly used by migratory birds that travel between Africa and Russia during spring and fall.

The four bird species – the peewit (Vanellus vanellus), pochard (Aythya ferina), bearded vulture (Gypaetus barbatus), and black-tailed godwit (Limosa limosa) – are listed in the red category by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Emrah Celik, a member of Igdir University Bird Research and Education Center (KUSMER), told Anadolu that they have also heard that even the white-winged scoter (Melanitta fusca) is using the region to reproduce.

Calling on academics, researchers, and nature-lovers to come and visit the lake, Celik said: “The value of the lake is very great both in terms of landscape and bird diversity.”

“Lake Balik is an important place in terms of ecotourism. Birdwatching can be done as well as hiking and mountain sports.”

