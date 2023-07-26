103 eco-migrant families to receive homes in rural Georgia

26 July 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Over 100 families affected by natural disasters in various parts of Georgia will receive accommodation and land across rural parts of the country, Georgia’s Ministry of Health said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Internally Displaced Persons, Ecomigrants and Livelihood Agency will purchase housing for 103 displaced families selected by a commission involved in the initiative.

The beneficiaries will be able to select their residences over a period of six months, with the real estate provided on plots of land.

The Agency purchased houses for 271 disaster-affected families last year, with up to 300 families scheduled to be relocated to safe accommodation throughout 2023.

---