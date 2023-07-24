Turkish stocks looking up at Monday open

24 July 2023 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 6,730.03 points, up 0.63%, or 42.25 points, from the previous close, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed last week at 6,687.78 points, rising 0.08%, with a daily trading volume of 123 billion liras ($4.58 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 26.9547 as of 09.54 a.m. local time (0654GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 30.0339, and a British pound traded for 34.7085 liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $80.50 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,963.

