Georgian volleyball team defeats Serbia at Women's U17 European Championship

12 July 2023 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

The Georgian national volleyball team secured a major win on Tuesday by defeating the host team of Serbia 3:2 at the Women's Under-17 European Championship, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In their tournament debut, the squad won the first set against their counterparts with the score of 25:16, before their rivals managed to take the lead in the following two sets with the respective scores of 25:18 and 25:14.

However, the Georgian team prevailed 25:21 in the fourth set to equalise, and took the eventual win by edging ahead 15:9 in the fifth set.

Georgia will face Bulgaria in its next match later today, as the tournament co-hosted by Serbia and Hungary runs through July 22.

