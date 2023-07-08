China's forex reserves up in June

8 July 2023 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.193 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of June, up from 3.17651 trillion U.S. dollars a month earlier, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The foreign exchange regulator attributed the increase in foreign exchange reserves to the combined impact of currency translation and asset price changes.

The U.S. dollar index fell in June and the prices of global financial assets were mixed, affected by the fiscal and monetary policies of major economies as well as global macroeconomic data, the regulator said.

China's foreign exchange reserves are expected to remain generally stable as the country sees a prominent trend of economic recovery and steadily pushes forward high-quality development, the regulator added.

Friday's data also showed that the country's gold reserves rose to 67.95 million ounces at the end of June, increasing from 67.27 million ounces at the end of May.

