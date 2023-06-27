Turkish President, Oman's sultan exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

27 June 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq al-Said on Monday exchanged Eid al-Adha greetings.

In a phone call, Erdogan told Sultan Haitham that Oman's constructive stance towards conflict resolution in the region is followed with appreciation, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is the most important Muslim holiday, marking the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

