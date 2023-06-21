South Azerbaijani shares footage of evidence confirming pollution of Aras River by Armenians [VIDEO]

21 June 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

A resident of South Azerbaijan, being on the Iranian-Armenian border, filmed the moment that Armenians are deliberately polluting the Aras River by dumping sewage into it, Azernews reports.

“As a result of this, fish are dying in the Aras River, the sown areas of Azerbaijanis are being destroyed,” said resident of South Azerbaijan.

According to the author of the footage, residents have repeatedly appealed to government agencies, but no action has been taken.

Recall that Iranian media recognized the Metsamor nuclear power plant as the cause of the pollution of the Aras River.

A few days ago an article published in the Iranian newspaper "Payame ma" refers to the contamination of the Araz River with radioactive substances and heavy metals.

The article says that in no way can it be denied that the Aras River is polluted with radioactive substances and heavy metals, which has led to an increase in cancer among the population.

According to the publication, the source of pollution is the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant of Armenia.

Also, we recall that Aras River, suffering from pollution, originates in the Arpachay region of Turkiye, passes through the border of Turkiye, Nakhchivan, Julfa and Armenia, and after crossing the border of Iran enters Azerbaijan, then enters the Kura River. This river flows into the Caspian Sea, having passed a route of more than 10 thousand kilometers. Conflicts arise from sewage that is discharged at the border points with Armenia, and when it reaches the reservoir of the Khudafarin dam, it pollutes the drinking water supply network and agricultural land of Mughan cities, towns and villages, such as Horadiz and Kordasht.

