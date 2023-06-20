Kazakhstan to attract 1.4mln foreign tourists this year

20 June 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Tourism rebounded to the pre-pandemic level in Kazakhstan, Minister of Culture and Sport of the country Askhat Oralov said, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.

«The UN World Tourism Organization forecast tourism rebound before 2024. Despite the consequences caused by the pandemic, Kazakhstan saw recovery in tourism,» said Oralov.

According to the minister, the number of Kazakhstani tourists increased by 25% to 8.6 million people, surpassing the pre-pandemic level by almost two million.

«Last year, Kazakhstan attracted around one million foreign tourists; the figure is expected to rise to up to 1.4 million people this year,» added the minister.

---

