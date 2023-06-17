State Tax Service reveals illegal storage of 51 tons of fuel at gas station in Kara-Suu district

17 June 2023 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

llegal circulation, storage, movement and sale of fuels and lubricants were revealed at a gas station in Kara-Suu district, Azernews reprots, citing AKIpress.

Employees of the State Tax Service discovered the unauthorized removal of seals from a truck with diesel fuel, and damage to the control seals of the Service on tanks. The products did not have relevant documents.

"The total volume of seized illegal fuel and lubricants amounted to 51,893 liters. 7,000 of them are in the car tank, 32,838 liters in tanks (with broken seals) at filling stations, and 12,55 liters in a separate tank without control seals," the Sercice explains.

The materials will be transferred to the prosecutor's office for a legal assessment.

---

