Kyrgyzstan and Russia sign agreement on free trade in services and investments

16 June 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

The agreement on free trade in services and investments was signed at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in Sochi, Azernews reports, citing AKIpress.

Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov presided at the event.

The work on the given agreement lasted over 10 years. The heads of government also signed the agreement on cooperation in exchange of information of monitoring of radiation situation.

Several resolutions were approved in industrial cooperation, cultural and humanitarian spheres, financing, and personnel issues.

The provision of CIS sports games for children with disabilities was approved.

The Council also made the decision to declare Tashkent the CIS Youth Capital in 2024, Gabaly (Azerbaijan) in 2025, and Kapana (Armenia) in 2026.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz