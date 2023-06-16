PM, Gov’t officials meet to discuss hosting Winter Youth Olympic Games

16 June 2023 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Government officials on Friday discussed the ongoing preparations for hosting the 2025 Winter Youth Olympic Games, the Government Administration announced, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.

At the meeting, Garibashvili pointed out the preparations for the event were set to start, with ₾100 million ($38.39mln) allocated from the budget for the purpose.

A biathlon and ski racing track will be set up in Bakuriani, he noted, adding an ice rink would be built in Tbilisi, in addition to other new infrastructure in both locations.

Garibashvili said ₾25 million ($9.60mln) would be spent on the project this year.

