Istanbul Archaeology Museums illuminates archaeological heritage of Anatolia

16 June 2023 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

Istanbul Archaeological Museums, the first museum in Türkiye, houses a remarkable collection of nearly one million artifacts that embody the rich historical and cultural heritage of Anatolian civilizations, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Comprising three main units -- the Archaeological Museum, the Museum of Ancient Oriental Works and the Tiled Kiosk Museum -- the museum complex offers a captivating journey through time.

The origins of collecting historical artifacts during the Ottoman period can be traced back to the reign of Mehmet the Conqueror. However, it was with the establishment of Istanbul Archaeological Museums in 1869, originally known as Muze-i Humayun (Imperial Museum), that the institutionalization of museums took shape.

The foundation of Istanbul Archaeological Museums can be found in Muze-i Humayun, which initially housed archaeological works collected from Hagia Irene Church.

After undergoing nearly a decade of reinforcement and restoration work to safeguard against potential disasters, the museum reopened its doors to visitors last year.

Drawing a substantial number of tourists with an annual visitor count surpassing 500,000, the museum complex stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of Anatolia's archaeological heritage.

