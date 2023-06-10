Heat wave: Record high air temperature registered in Bishkek on June 6-9

10 June 2023 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

June 9, 2023 was the hottest in the history of meteorological observations in Bishkek, Azernews reports, citing 24.gr.

The maximum air temperature in the capital of Kyrgyzstan on June 9 was +39.5 degrees Celsius. This is 9.6 degrees above the norm.

This is the fourth day in a row that temperature records are registered in Bishkek. Previously, June 6 and 7, as well as June 8, 2023, were the hottest in the history of meteorological observations.

The hottest day in June was the 23rd of 2005 when the air temperature reached +40.9 degrees. The norm of the average monthly temperature in June is +22.9 degrees Celsius.

