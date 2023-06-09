The Ministry of Justice implements a Cooperation Program

9 June 2023 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the state visit of the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to Uzbekistan, a Memorandum of Cooperation in the legal field was signed between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the State of Qatar, Azernews reports, citing UZA.az.

A Cooperation Program for 2023-2025 was developed and approved to implement the agreement between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Justice of the State of Qatar.

Based on the main tasks of the two countries’ ministries, the Cooperation Program provides for the acceleration of interaction in relevant areas, their saturation with effective practical measures. It is planned to cooperate in the development and implementation of a curriculum on innovative approaches, rule-making, and exchange of experience to improve the efficiency of the justice system of the two countries, as well as to increase the legal consciousness and legal culture of citizens, enhance the provision of legal services, train lawyers, improve administrative procedures, digitalization.

It is also envisaged to organize and conduct joint events – conferences, workshops, trainings, mutual participation in international affairs of the two countries, and the organization and conduction of collaborative research to exchange experience.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz