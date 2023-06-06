China's first home-grown cruise ship undocked in Shanghai

6 June 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

China's first domestically-built large cruise ship completed its undocking in Shanghai on Tuesday, marking its complete transition into the dock mooring debugging stage, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The cruise ship named, "Adora Magic City," is expected to be delivered by the end of 2023.

To date, over 93 percent of its construction and over 85 percent of its interior work have been completed, according to China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

The cruise ship, measuring 323.6 meters in length and 37.2 meters in width with a gross tonnage of 135,500 tonnes, can accommodate more than 6,500 passengers. It will have a luxury hotel, cinemas and a water park on board.

---

