Over sixty ships taking part in Pacific Fleet exercise — Russian Defense Ministry

Pacific Fleet forces have started practicing tasks of the operational exercise kicked off in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"In accordance with the training plan of command and control authorities of the Pacific Fleet for 2023, an operational exercise of all-arms forces of the Fleet is being held in the offshore maritime zone from June 5 to 20 under the guidance of Admiral Viktor Liina, the Fleet Commander," the ministry informed.

More than sixty warships and fleet support vessels, about 35 naval aviation aircraft, coastal defense troops and more than 11,000 servicemen will participate in the exercise, the ministry added.

