Turkish defense giant successfully tests ballistic missile Tayfun

23 May 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish missile producer Roketsan on Tuesday successfully tested the short-range ballistic missile Tayfun (Typhoon) in the country's Black Sea province Rize, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Ismail Demir, the head of Türkiye's Defense Presidency, congratulated the team involved in the project.

Tayfun is Türkiye's longest-range missile so far.

The firm previously tested the missile in October 2022, when it hit a target from 560 kilometers (some 348 miles) away.

---

