AIIB to provide $500 million for Rogun HPP construction in Tajikistan

19 May 2023 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is going to allocate a fund in the amount of $500 million for the construction of the Rogun hydroelectric power plant (HPP) in Tajikistan, Azernews reports with reference to the press service of the Tajik president.

The allocation of funds was announced by the president of (AIIB), Jin Liqun, at a meeting with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on May 17 in Beijing.

Following the meeting, the sides discussed further financing the development of green infrastructure in the transport, energy, housing, and communal services sectors.

The necessity to strengthen relations, attract more capital to priority projects for the development of infrastructure, industry, and private sector, increase economic activity, and support entrepreneurship was emphasized.

The parties also touched upon the issues of financing projects for the processing of agricultural products and minerals, emphasizing that Tajikistan has opportunities and resources for their implementation.

At the meeting, the president of Tajikistan and the president of AIIB also discussed climate change, the lack of drinking water, the impact of these factors on the economies of countries and the initiatives of Tajikistan on water and climate, and the conservation of glaciers.

Rogun HPP is under construction on the Vakhsh River in the Pamir Mountains in Tajikistan, with an estimated capacity of 3,780 mW. It will be the biggest hydropower station in the country. The power plant is planned to achieve full operational capacity in 2028 and generate 13,300 GWh of electricity per year.

