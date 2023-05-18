MasterCard opens permanent representative office in Uzbekistan

18 May 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

Official representative office of MasterCard global payment system opens in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports with reference to Uzbek media.

According to the information, the opening of the official representative office of the company will allow MasterCard to study local needs for further proposals of modern technologies from the company, as well as to achieve the overall goals of the development of the digital economy in the coming years.

It is emphasized that at the moment the company seeks to promote access to financial services in Uzbekistan and Central Asia through innovative digital payment solutions, as well as invest in programs that support entrepreneurship and innovation in the country.

Mastercard Inc. is a multinational corporation that unites tens of thousands of banks and other financial organizations in 210 countries around the world to work with MasterCard.

---

