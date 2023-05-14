G7 & EU plan to ban resumption of pipeline gas supplies from Russia

14 May 2023 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Group of Seven (G7) and EU countries intend to ban the import of pipeline gas on routes where Moscow has previously cut supplies as part of the 11th package of sanctions against Russia.

Azernews reports that the 'Financial Times' newspaper has published information about this with reference to the draft statement of the G7 leaders.

It was reported that the decision to be taken by the G-7 leaders at the Hiroshima summit should prevent the resumption of pipeline gas exports from Russia to countries such as Poland and Germany. Moscow's gas supply to these destinations was effectively cut off in 2022.

According to the source, the group of leading economies would further reduce their use of Russian energy sources “including preventing the reopening of avenues previously shut down by Russia’s weaponisation of energy” at least until “there is a resolution of the conflict”.

While the measures are unlikely to affect any immediate gas flows, it underscores a deep determination in Brussels to make permanent the rapid and painful pivot away from decades of reliance on Russian energy.

