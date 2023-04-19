Iranian currency rates for April 19

19 April 2023 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 19.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to April 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,021 rials.

Currency Rial on April 19 Rial on April 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,162 52,901 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,767 46,692 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,070 4,049 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,008 4,004 1 Danish krone DKK 6,177 6,152 1 Indian rupee INR 512 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,049 137,076 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,764 14,763 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,314 31,225 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,114 109,109 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,361 31,330 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,049 25,933 1 South African rand ZAR 2,309 2,294 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,165 2,167 1 Russian ruble RUB 515 514 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,207 3,198 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,219 28,107 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,500 31,468 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,555 39,498 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,304 1,291 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,960 32,001 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,824 8,841 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,108 6,105 100 Thai baths THB 122,409 121,735 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,480 9,499 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,832 31,818 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,021 45,842 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,287 9,331 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,702 16,683 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,821 2,825 1 Afghan afghani AFN 485 487 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,734 16,726 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,675 24,672 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,730 74,938 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,844 3,846 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 463,358 rials, and the price of $1 is 422,876 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 421,235 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,433 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 514,000-517,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 563,000-566,000 rials.

