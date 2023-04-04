Russia records 7,141 daily COVID cases, a new low since January 31

4 April 2023 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,141 over the past day to 22,671,103, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

In absolute terms, the number of daily COVID cases has been the lowest since January 31. A day earlier, 7,836 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,513 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 186.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 75 regions, while in five regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in five other regions. A day earlier, 528 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 965 over the past day versus 909 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,482,147, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 998 over the past day versus 995 a day earlier, reaching 1,921,698.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 12,264 over the past day, reaching 22,037,622, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 7,737 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 38 over the past day, reaching 397,384, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 34 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

