Kazakhstan makes progress in implementing recommendations of IAEA

3 April 2023 19:43 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan made progress in implementing the recommendations of the previous International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear infrastructure review mission, the IAEA experts said.

The evaluation has been made during the four-day visit Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) team from March 28 to 31, 2023.

The INIR team noted that Kazakhstan has fully implemented the recommendations in the areas of coordination of the nuclear energy program, understanding the financing of nuclear power plants, emergency planning and radioactive waste management.

The team added that further work is needed related to the completion of a comprehensive report, the assessment of funding needed for the nuclear power infrastructure, planning for further development of the regulatory authority and owner/operator, as well as the development of an industry engagement policy.

"Kazakhstan has made significant progress in implementing the recommendations and proposals made by the INIR mission in 2016. All these efforts will provide further support to the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in making a decision on the start of the implementation of the nuclear energy program," said Mehmet Ceyhan, head of the INIR mission team, Nuclear Engineer of the Nuclear Infrastructure Development Section of the IAEA.

