22 March 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

Over 850 protests have been detained in France during demonstrations against the recently passed pension reform, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said, Azernews reports citing media.

"Since Thursday, 855 people have been detained in France, including 729 in Paris. Some 843 people have been placed in custody," Darmanin told BFMTV broadcaster.

---

