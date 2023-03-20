Turkish FM holds sideline talks in Brussels

20 March 2023 22:37 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday held talks on the sidelines of the International Donors’ Conference in Brussels.

Cavusoglu separately met with Toivo Klaar, the EU's special representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, and Achim Steiner, the administrator of the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

He tweeted that they discussed regional issues and the reconstruction process after the earthquakes.

Cavusoglu will attend the International Donors’ Conference, organized by the European Commission and the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council to support victims affected by the devastating earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa – in southern Türkiye, claiming the lives of over 49,500 people.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.​​​​​​​

---

