US will not allow Iran get nuclear weapon - Defense Dept

10 March 2023 23:17 (UTC+04:00)

The US will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense, said during a joint press conference with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“Iran remains the primary driver of instability in the region and we remain deeply concerned by Iran's support for terrorism, its dangerous proxies, its nuclear advances, its aggression at sea, its cyber threats, and its proliferation of attack drones and advanced conventional weapons,” Austin said.

He noted that the US continues to believe that diplomacy is the best way to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.

“As President Biden has repeatedly made clear, the US will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon,” he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz