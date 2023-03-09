Türkiye strongly condemns EP for allowing YPG/PKK propaganda

9 March 2023 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

The Foreign Ministry of Türkiye strongly condemned the European Parliament for authorizing an anti-Türkiye demonstration by the supporters of the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry said it is "unacceptable" for the European Parliament to allow acts supporting propaganda of a terrorist group that is included in the bloc's terrorist organizations list and openly targets Türkiye's unity and territorial integrity.

"This situation once again displays the European Parliament's hypocritical stance and insincerity in its anti-terror fight," the ministry said, adding that it also contradicts the bloc's international responsibilities.

The ministry also said that Türkiye expects all EU institutions and member-states to stand with Ankara in its fight against terrorist groups which pose a threat to international security.

---

