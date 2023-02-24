Boeing expects to stop F/A-18 production in late 2025

24 February 2023 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

Boeing said on Thursday the company expects to complete new-build production of the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft in late 2025 following delivery of the final U.S. Navy fighters, Xinhua reports.

Production of the Super Hornet could be extended to 2027 if it is selected by an international customer, the company said.

"We are planning for our future, and building fighter aircraft is in our DNA," said Steve Nordlund, Boeing Air Dominance vice president and St. Louis site leader.

The F/A-18 production decision allows Boeing to redirect resources to future military aircraft programs, ramp up production of critical new defense programs, and focus on modernization and upgrade efforts, the company said.

Since the F/A-18 debuted in 1983, Boeing has delivered more than 2,000 Hornets, Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers to customers around the world including the U.S. Navy, Australia, Canada, Finland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Spain and Switzerland, according to the company.

---

