President Erdogan talks amount of aid to be paid to quake-affected families in Türkiye

10 February 2023 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Preparations on issuing 15,000 lira ($796.3), including travel expenses, to the earthquake-affected families are currently underway, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We’re developing an integrated program to help the earthquake-struck provinces of the country get back on their feet. Every penny of assistance transferred to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) is spent on search and rescue efforts in the disaster zone," the president said.

President Erdogan has earlier said that the families suffering from the deadly earthquake will initially be paid 10,000 Turkish lira ($530.87) each.

