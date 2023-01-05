TOGG on display at CES provides sense-activating mobility experience

5 January 2023 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Togg will be showcased at the CES 2023 - the world's largest Consumer Electronics Show with a unique technology experience space that appeals to users' senses of sight, smell, hearing, and touch. Togg's “Digital Mobility Garden” will allow visitors to experience a sustainable and connected mobility future.

Togg will be showcased at the CES, in Las Vegas, USA, from January 5 to 8, entitled “Redefining Users' Mobility Experience” with an experience that is both digital and intertwined with nature. At the CES, where it made its world brand launch last year, Togg designed an experience area that appeals to the senses of sight, smell, hearing, and touch of users this year, and will bring together visitors with the experience of a sustainable and connected mobility future in a 910 square meter area called the "Digital Mobility Garden".

Togg's “Digital Mobility Garden”, where concepts such as human and technology, art and science, mind and heart, unity and multiplicity in the world of duality meet, tells the future of mobility with digital art.

