Saudi Arabia,Uzbekistan talk about potential for parliamentary collaboration

2 January 2023 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

Sodik Safoev, First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis (Parliament) of Uzbekistan, met with Yusuf al-Utaibi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports citing Uzdaily.

During the meeting, the present condition and prospects of relations between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia, as well as topics of strengthening inter-parliamentary connections and expanding educational cooperation, were discussed.

The historic visit of Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Saudi Arabia, as well as the agreements made as a result of it, as well as the signed accords, elevated mutually beneficial ties to a qualitatively and meaningfully high level.

The importance of inter-parliamentary interactions in bilateral cooperation relations, as well as both parties' willingness in increasing the scope of contacts in this regard, were emphasized.

The parties discussed how to strengthen inter-parliamentary friendship groups and organize mutual visits of leaders and members of parliaments.

In addition, the emphasis was on educational collaboration, with emphasis on the growth of cooperative initiatives in this area.

