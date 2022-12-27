Kyrgyzstan's retail and wholesale sector records growth for 11M2022

27 December 2022 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turnover of retail and wholesale trade in Kyrgyzstan increased over the year, Trend reports referring to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the committee, the retail trade turnover in Kyrgyzstan from January through November 2022 increased by 20.5 percent over the same period in 2021 (287.4 billion soms, or $3.3 billion) - up to 346.6 billion soms ($4 billion).

During the reporting period, the value of wholesale trade in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 311.9 billion soms ($3.6 billion), which is 24.9 percent more compared to the corresponding period of last year (249.7 billion soms or $2.9 billion).

Meanwhile, the retail trade of motor fuel in Kyrgyzstan in the reporting period amounted to 98.2 billion soms ($1.1 billion).

