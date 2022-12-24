Tajikistan sees increase in electricity generation in 11M2022

24 December 2022 08:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The volume of Tajikistan's electricity generation in the first 11 months of this year increased, Trend reports with reference to asiaplustj.info.

According to official statistics, from January through November 2022 over 19.2 billion kWh of electricity was generated in Tajikistan, which is 2.6 percent more compared to the same period in 2021.

During the reporting period, about 93.8 percent of electricity was produced by hydroelectric power plants and over 6.2 percent by thermal power plants.

At the same time, solar power plants in Tajikistan in the 11 months of this year generated only 300,000 kWh of electricity.

Meanwhile, residents of some rural areas of Tajikistan have been facing limited electricity supplies since October. Barqi Tojik - a national integrated power company of Tajikistan, in its appeal to consumers in mid-October explained this by the shortage of water resources due to lack of water, as well as ongoing maintenance and repair work of the power generation facility.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz