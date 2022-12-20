Kazakhstan to host 10th anniversary OTS summit in 2023

20 December 2022 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

The 10th-anniversary summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Kazakhstan in 2023, The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kubanychbek Omuraliev, the Secretary-General of the OTS, agreed during a meeting, Trend reports citing the Central Communications Service of the President.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State highlighted the growing role of the Organization as a unique platform to bolster cooperation and unity between Turkic countries. The Kazakh president also stressed that a growing number of international organizations express the desire to establish closer economic, social, and cultural cooperation with the Organization of Turkic States.

Both President Tokayev and Secretary-General Omuraliev agreed that the OTS secretariat needs to effectively fulfill priorities and initiatives adopted at the summit in Samarkand held in October.

The Organization of Turkic States was created in 2009.

