Monday November 21 2022

Iranian currency rates for November 21

21 November 2022 21:16 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for November 21

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to November 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,313 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 21

Iranian rial on November 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,934

49,951

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,989

44,004

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,949

3,950

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,122

4,123

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,830

5,831

1 Indian rupee

INR

516

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,008

136,033

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,825

18,827

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,924

29,928

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,370

5,370

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,077

109,080

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,379

31,369

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,838

25,816

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,434

2,436

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,258

2,258

1 Russian ruble

RUB

701

695

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,048

28,023

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,522

30,525

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,766

40,765

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,142

1,142

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,174

32,158

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,600

8,594

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,902

5,900

100 Thai baths

THB

117,047

117,049

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,227

9,227

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,338

31,340

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

43,313

43,393

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,097

9,097

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,448

15,448

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,679

2,679

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

474

474

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,704

24,704

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,325

73,325

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,119

4,119

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 299,379 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,301 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 288,029 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,295 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 351,000-354,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 364,000-367,000 rials.

---

