Azerbaijan denies firing at Armenian positions

21 November 2022 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Armenia's report about the alleged shelling by the Azerbaijani army is completely false, Azenews reports on November 21, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The information by Armenia about the alleged opening of fire by units of the Azerbaijani army at 2100 on November 20 in the direction of the positions of units of the Armenian armed forces is completely false and does not reflect the truth.

"We categorically deny this information spread by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia," the Azerbaijani MoD said.

Targeting civilian facilities and innocent people is a standard military methodology used by the Armenian armed forces. During the 30-year period of occupation and the 44-day Patriotic War, it was Armenia that deliberately and purposefully shelled cities and the civilian population of Azerbaijan, using ballistic missiles and cluster bombs.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz